Master Photographer Mike Norris Receives Community Recognition Award

By Malachi Kudura

Master photographer Mike Norris was recognized along with other District 79 community leaders and small businesses of merit at a community recognition ceremony on Sunday afternoon, December 10, 2022, by Assemblymember Dr. Akilah Weber (D-79). The event was held at the George Stevens Senior Center in Encanto. The purpose of the year-end event was to honor community leaders and small business owners in District 79 who were recognized for their hard work and public service during the year.

Norris received the “Black History Month Leader” award for his service to the community for the last 25 years. Norris has captured invaluable photos of hall-of-fame athletes, activists, and special community events that document our rich African American history and contributions here in San Diego County. Recently, Norris was appointed as “Artist in Residence” by the Lemon Grove Historical Society.

When asked what inspired him to pick up his camera, Mr. Norris stated, “In the beginning, there was my best friend and mentor, who was influenced and mentored by Mr. Gordon Parks. I’m under the influence and lineage of two of the greatest Black photographers in history. [It’s] a huge responsibility. I gladly accepted my calling 50 years ago. I stand on the shoulders of Greatness!”.

The best friend and mentor he mentioned is none other than Kenneth P. Green, the first Black staff photographer for the Oakland Tribune, who captured many of the Black Panther Party pictures and historical Black photos from the 60s and 70s that we see today. Norris has also been an active photographer for the San Diego Voice & Viewpoint for the past 22 years, capturing the historical events and people in San Diego. Among his many accolades, Norris was the personal photographer of Baseball Hall of Famer Joe Morgan and NFL great Junior Seau, with his work appearing at The National Baseball Hall of Fame in CoopersTown and the NFL Hall of Fame photo collections.

Speaking about his early days, Norris continued, “l would do ride-alongs with Kenneth on his newspaper assignments. One day, he said I would make a great photographer. I simply laughed out loud. I had no intention of being a photographer. I learned from Kenneth the importance of interpersonal skills that put people at ease so they turn from stiff and embarrassed to relaxed and personable. This makes the difference between a plain old photo and one that jumps off the page, alive and vibrant. There is great joy in this work.”

Today, Mike Norris is the mentor, inspiring the next generation of Black photographers to stand on the shoulders of greatness. Mr. Norris is always willing to share his vast knowledge and wisdom, as Gordon Parks and Kenneth P. Green did for him.