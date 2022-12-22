Arrangements were handled by Preferred Cremation & Burial at Preferred Cremation & Burial Chapel on December 21, 2022.

Mattie Griffin was born in Pine Bluff, Arkansas on May 15, 1950, to Mr. and Mrs. Gurva Flenoy of Beaumont, Texas. She graduated from Lincoln High School in Star City, Arkansas in 1968.

In May of 1970, Mattie moved to San Diego, California, where she attended San Diego State University. She worked for Pacific Bell Telephone Company, San Diego City Schools, the Department of Motor Vehicles, and at National Crossroads as an addiction counselor for 15 years.

Mattie had three sons; Terrence Wainwright (who preceded her in death), Stefan Caldwell (Celeste), and Marcus Singleton, both of San Diego.

Mattie passed on December 6, 2022. She was married three times to Singleton, Jackson, and Griffin. She had a strong faith, the love of family, and lived a great life. If she could tell you in her own words, she would say, “I thank my God Jehovah. I was baptized as a Jehovah Witness on November 30, 2019. It was a very proud day for me. To my loved ones, I’ll be waiting to see you again on the other side. To many grandchildren, relatives, two sisters who passed before me: Bertha Guion and Diane Clark, and my brother- in-law Larry Clark, I’ll see you again.