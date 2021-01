As local hospitals and intensive care units threaten to overflow while the coronavirus surges through the region, Mayor Todd Gloria signed an executive order that went into effect on Wednesday, December 30, allowing for fines up to $1,000 for those who blatantly defy provisions of State orders or the San Diego County public health order. The executive order also limits parking enforcement to aid with California’s stay-at-home orders. Read the full text of Mayor Gloria’s Executive Order below:

