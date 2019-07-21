McGill School of Success Celebrates Reading Program

Photos and article by Voice & Viewpoint staff

This was the 19th year that men, and particularly African American men, have come to the McGill School of Success for a morning of reading to the children. But there was more than just reading to kids. It was also a time of celebrating the work of a school that started out as an experimental project and grew to a full scale school located at Christ United Presbyterian Church.

The late UCSD Chancellor William McGill, working with Rev. Dr. George Walker Smith, who served as Pastor of the Church for more than 40 years, created a legacy that continues to help children today.

The “black men reading to children program” was started by Dr. Senora Carter Barber who was on hand along with Rev. Smith, former supervisor Leon Williams, the president of the San Diego Unified School Board and a host of volunteers including Dr. Willie Blair, statewide, President of the BAPAC. There was a breakfast and program before the reading with the children. Afterward, there was a regrouping to share experiences with the kids. The men who came out were from all walks of life: young, older, retired and those simply committed to kids.

For the past 19 years, the San Diego Voice & Viewpoint has covered the McGill School, its programs and successes. Dr. Barber promised that the 20th year is going to be even more exciting and work has already began on the program. School Principal Nora Sandervole and school administrative assistant, Michelle Blevins, were proudly on hand to assist with the many classrooms participating in the small group male-led reading sessions.