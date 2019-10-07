Men of Bethel AME Host Lifetime Service Awards Luncheon

Photos and article by Darrel Wheeler

Honorees Roderick Washington, Jerald Jackson, Thomas Jordan, Ronald Morris, Rev. Keith Williams, Jim Fields and Edward Carroll received the royal treatment Saturday, September 14th. The Historical Church on 3085 K St was the place where seven distinguished men of good character received special plaques for their commitment to their church and community. The magnificent seven were treated to Mexican cuisine, plenty of loud applause and sincere compliments from their presenters for their service and dedication to the Lord.