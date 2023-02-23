Funeral Services were held on February 16, 2023, at North Park Apostolic Church

Michael Labaron James was born September 3, 1954, in Mobile, Alabama. He was the eldest of four children. Born to Julia Hunter and Johnnie Longmire. His father preceded him in death.

Michael graduated from W. P. Davidson High School in 1972. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps right after graduating high school. After he completed his term in the Marine Corps, in 1975, he moved to San Diego to start a new life. He began working with the “Brother House” in Little Africa. He was given the name Sadiki Mumina, which means trustworthy, faithful, and one who completes what he starts. Michael was an advocate in the community for brotherly love.

From 1979 to 1980 he worked as a teaching assistant at Gompers High School, teaching and assisting with Chemistry, English and Math classes. Michael was enrolled at City College taking courses to become a psychologist, but God had other plans for him.

On March 27, 1982, Michael married the love of his life, Carol Denise Braxton. They were blessed with four beautiful, amazing children: Fadila James, Fikira James, Hashimu James and Haki James.

In 1982 Michel started his own business, Doc’s Tree Service and Landscaping. He was well known throughout the National City area delivering mulch to beautify the communities in San Diego.

Michael always tried to inspire others to do their best. In 1994, Michael worked under the leadership of Mother Winne, Mother Florence Holmes and Mother Opal West in helping the less fortunate. They prepared hot meals for the homeless and provided several needed items to help. In 1995, Michael became a member of the Greater Israelite Church of God in Christ under the leadership and watchful care of the late Pastor Harvey W. Jessie.

In later years, Michael was the drill instructor for the Joy Express Drill team and later became president of the organization.

Elder Michael James transitioned from labor to reward on January 30, 2023. He leaves to cherish his legacy and memory his loving wife of 41 years, Carol (Sweets), and a host of loving and supportive family, extended relatives, and friends.

So with you: Now is your time of grief, but I will see you again and you will rejoice and no one will take away your joy. John 16:22 (NIV)