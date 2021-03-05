Virtual Memorial Service will be private. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Today we celebrate the life of Michael Lajuan Mitchell. Michael, who was affectionately referred to by his family as “Lajuan”, was born June 15, 1959 to Charlie and Pearlie Mitchell in Montgomery, Alabama. He was the fourth child born to this loving union. The Mitchell Family moved to Alameda, CA and Honolulu, Hawaii before making San Diego, CA their permanent residence. Michael quickly settled into San Diego as home. He discovered his love and natural talent for football. Michael attended Madison High School and graduated with the “Class of 1977”. Michael was a loving and kind father, brother, uncle, and friend. He was known for his light-hearted disposition and giving nature. His favorite pastime was listening to music and watching sporting events, especially football.

On Wednesday, January 13, 2021, Michael lost his fight with the Covid-19 virus. He was preceded in death by both of his parents; his sister, Hattie Rougeau; and brothers, Charlie Mitchell Jr. and Shannon Mitchell, and nephew Darrell Walter. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Shayla Shajuan Mitchell of San Diego, CA and Maritza Estrella Mitchell of Tijuana, Baja CA; one grandson, Angel Shaim Mitchell of Tijuana, Baja CA; nieces: Lucrezia Mitchell and Tara Pugh of Los Angeles, CA and Teresa Jackson of San Diego, CA; his nephew, Tommy Walter; close nephews: Kevin Walter, Lejon Young Ray Morris, and Demario Morris; longtime friends, David Provençio, Sara Provencio, and Dwight Maxwell; and a host of additional nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.