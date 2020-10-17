Michelle McGrady

Michelle Ashley McGrady was born on December 12, 1984 in Niagara Falls New York at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center to Marti Lynn Johnson and Michael Keith McGrady. Michelle was baptized at Mount Erie Baptist Church in Niagara Falls and as a teenager attended New Creations Church of San Diego, California.

Michelle obtained her elementary education at Kennedy Elementary School, middle school education at Ray Kroc Middle School, graduating from Lincoln High School with a full scholarship to the University of California at Berkeley.

Michelle was such a loving person with an enormous heart and was ﬁercely protective of her loved ones. She was an awesome mother to her only biological child Larry Marquis Mckeever and she raised his two brothers as her own, Quameer Mckeever and Aldashawn Mckeever. Michelle loved working with children with disabilities who she treated as her own with kindness, empathy and dignity.

Michelle was preceded in death by her paternal grandmother Elizabeth McGrady.

Michelle leaves to cherish precious memories son Larry,Quamer, Aldashawn; mother Marti Bryant; father Michael McGrady; siblings Cedrick Bryant, Derrick Bryant, Ceara Harris and Michael Davis; grandmother Janice Johnson; nieces Tahjanae, Kymora, Bentley Bryant; nephews Jayden and Oshae Johnson, Derrick II, and Roman Bryant; uncle Ronnie Ward; aunt Whitni Eatmon, and a host of cousins, step sisters and friends. She will never be forgotten.