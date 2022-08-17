MISSING PERSON: Eddie Joe Taylor

If you have any information regarding the disappearance of Mr. Eddie Joe Taylor, please contact the San Diego Sherriff's Office at 858-565-5200 or the Black and Missing Foundation (BAMF) at 877-972-2631 or blackandmissinginc.com

Description:

Missing Date – 08/04/2022

Age – 72

Missing City/State – San Diego, CA

Gender – Male

Race – Black

Complexion – Medium

Height – 5’5″

Weight – 155 lbs.

Hair Color – Gray

Hair Length – Shaved

Eye Color – Brown

Location Last Seen:

Mr. Eddie Joe Taylor was last seen on August 4, 2022 in the Lemon Grove/Spring Valley areas of San Diego, CA. He was driving a dark gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT.

Circumstances of Disappearance:

Unknown

If you have any information regarding the missing person, please contact the San Diego Sherriff’s Office at 858-565-5200 or the Black and Missing Foundation (BAMF) at 877-972-2634 or blackandmissinginc.com