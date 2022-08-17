MISSING PERSON: Eddie Joe Taylor

Description:
Missing Date – 08/04/2022
Age – 72
Missing City/State – San Diego, CA
Gender – Male
Race – Black
Complexion – Medium
Height – 5’5″
Weight – 155 lbs.
Hair Color – Gray
Hair Length – Shaved
Eye Color – Brown
Location Last Seen:
Mr. Eddie Joe Taylor was last seen on August 4, 2022 in the Lemon Grove/Spring Valley areas of San Diego, CA. He was driving a dark gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT.
Circumstances of Disappearance:
Unknown
If you have any information regarding the missing person, please contact the San Diego Sherriff’s Office at 858-565-5200 or the Black and Missing Foundation (BAMF) at 877-972-2634 or blackandmissinginc.com