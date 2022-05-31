By Black Press USA

Twenty-five high school age students and staff of the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center in Oakland spent the day in Sacramento with nearly 30 legislators advocating for robust civics education in California Schools.

The Freedom Center delegation was invited to participate in the 19th bus trip for education to Sacramento May 18, 2022, and students from Alameda, Yolo and Sacramento Counties participated. The event was organized by State Senator Dave Cortese, and featured presentations by more than 25 elected officials discussing legislation that impacts all aspects of education in the state.

Throughout the day, the Freedom Center developed, deepened and strengthened its legislative contacts and relationships and those with other groups focused on empowering students to participate in life-transforming civic engagement work.

While budget hearings in the state Legislature were in process just steps away from the delegation, Freedom Center representatives met with State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond, Assemblymembers Mia Bonta and Cecilia Aguiar-Curry, Nicole Murillo from the Office of the Governor, Erric Garris, deputy secretary of state for Legislative Affairs and many others.

Freedom Center staff and youth made a compelling and eloquent case calling for robust civics education in California schools to strengthen democracy and make sure many generations of Americans are prepared to use their voices to create nonviolent social change.

For more information about the Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Center visit www.mlkfreedomcenter.org

