Modern Love, Black Voices: BLK’s First ‘State of Black Singles’ Report Uncovers Shifting Dating Norms

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

BLK, the leading social and dating app for Black singles, has released its inaugural State of Black Singles report, revealing the evolving dynamics of love, sex, and relationships within the Black community. Drawing on thousands of responses from Black singles across the United States, the comprehensive study sheds light on shifting sexual preferences, the growing influence of social media on dating, and the changing landscape of relationship norms.

“We wanted to have a real conversation about what’s actually happening in Black dating culture—no fluff, no filters,” said Jonathan Kirkland, Head of Brand and Marketing at BLK. “This report proves that Black singles are pushing boundaries, redefining norms, and making their own rules when it comes to relationships, sex, and self-expression.”

Sexual Attitudes: A New Era of Openness with Defined Boundaries

The report reveals that Black singles are increasingly embracing modern sexual exploration while still observing certain limits. Notably, 88% of respondents consider oral sex a necessity in their relationships, while nearly half (45.4%) are fully engaged in phone sex and cam play. Interest in group play is also on the rise, with 70% expressing curiosity or experience with threesomes, swinger parties, or orgies. Midnight to early morning (12 a.m. to 6 a.m.) sexual encounters are preferred by 27.7% of participants, though evening intimacy remains most popular at 33.3%.

Surprisingly, workplace romances are common, with 51.8% admitting to having been involved with a coworker. Additionally, 43.9% disclosed hooking up with someone already in a committed relationship. “The idea of ‘taboo’ is fading,” Kirkland said. “Black singles are owning their pleasure, exploring new experiences, and challenging outdated stigmas.”

Social Media’s Expanding Role in Modern Romance

Social media platforms are reshaping how Black singles connect, date, and even face digital pitfalls. Approximately 17% use direct messages as a primary dating method, while platforms like TikTok (16.1%) and Twitter/X (8.3%) are increasingly popular for finding dates. Despite these digital opportunities, catfishing remains a top concern for 61% of respondents.

“Social media has turned dating into a spectator sport,” Kirkland said. “Whether it’s a messy viral breakup or someone shooting their shot in the DMs, Black singles are watching, engaging, and sometimes participating.”

While social media aids connection, 38.2% of respondents believe Generation Z shares too much about their relationships online, with 26.3% acknowledging an obsession with viral fame and digital drama.

Relationships and Marriage: Tradition Meets Modern Values

The data indicates a generational shift in how Black singles view marriage and traditional gender roles. While 34% of respondents still see marriage as a major life goal, 49.7% prefer a blend of traditional and modern relationship values. Notably, 70% of participants desire equal partnerships, moving away from conventional norms where men lead and women nurture.

Therapy has become integral to relationship maintenance, with 86% believing it is essential to romantic success. Meanwhile, attitudes toward parenthood vary: Gen Z respondents show strong interest in having children (83%), compared to 33.5% of overall respondents who are not interested in raising kids.

“People want the freedom to build relationships that work for them, not necessarily what their parents had,” Kirkland noted. “Black singles are still open to commitment, but it has to be on their terms.”

Identity, Self-Expression, and the Fight for Representation

Despite an increased focus on diversity, many Black singles feel overlooked in the dating space. Only 25.7% say they feel fully represented on mainstream dating apps, and 30.3% believe that media outlets inadequately portray authentic Black love. Additionally, 21.8% of respondents admit to “code-switching” in dating environments to conform to perceived expectations.

“We’ve always known that dating apps weren’t inherently built for us—but seeing the data proves how much work still needs to be done,” Kirkland said.

Interestingly, while 70% of Black singles feel represented in mainstream media, a significant number still struggle to find dating platforms that reflect their experiences. Real-life connections are making a comeback, with 53% of singles reporting better matches at social events and community gatherings compared to digital platforms.

Looking Ahead

As Black singles explore the changing world of modern dating, BLK’s State of Black Singles report hopes to serve as a vital resource for understanding the evolving landscape. Researchers assert that, with authenticity, self-expression, and open-mindedness at the forefront, Black daters are reshaping how love and connection are defined in 2025.

“Black singles are redefining what intimacy and connection look like in today’s world,” Kirkland concluded. “This report is just the beginning of a larger conversation about how we can all embrace love and relationships on our own terms.”

The full report is available on BLK’s website and media channels.