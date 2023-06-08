Mozell Sherrell was born on September 22, 1947 to Elnora and John Sherrell in

Evansville, Illinois. Mozell was affectionately known as “PeeWee”. PeeWee received his formal education in Evansville, Illinois. Mozell relocated to San Diego in 1979, where he worked in the food service industry.

Some of his hobbies included working in his garden, fishing, cooking, and playing Dominoes. He was a very caring, sharing, and loving person. He enjoyed meeting and conversing with everyone he met. He enjoyed life to its fullest, a man of very little words, but you understood what he meant.

Later in life, PeeWee accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his savior. Mozell was called to be with his Lord and Savior on May 23, 2023.

PeeWee was preceded in death by his parents, daughters: Aretha “Chelle” Sherrell, Jessica Pettigrew, Lenora Pettigrew, and son De’Andre Pettigrew. He is survived by his wife Lillie Mae, brother John Sherrell (JohnnieMae) of Amarillo, Texas, daughters: Natasha Sherrell of Seattle, Washington; Cynthia Bronson (Stephen) of Virginia Beach, Virginia, sons: John (Vickie) Sherrell of Wyatt, Missouri; Mozell II (Amanda) Sherrell of Charleston, Missouri; Tony Sherrell (Lisa) of Sikeston, Missouri; Tremaine Sherrell of San Diego, CA; James Pettigrew of Lake Elsinore, CA, brother-in-laws: Larry Beverly (Lisa) and Jesse Williams of Detroit, Michigan, god-son Vincent Washington of San Diego, CA, and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.