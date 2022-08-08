Ms. Rosemary Pope Celebrates Her 77th Birthday!

To the honoree’s surprise, an intimate group of family, friends, and supporters had gathered to help celebrate her 77th birthday, themed “She leaves a bit of sparkle wherever she goes.”

By Voice & Viewpoint Staff

As the soulful rendition of Pattie Labelle’s “When You’ve Been Blessed, It Feels Like Heaven,” was being played, Joseph Edward Maull IV (LJ) and Zion Isiah Maull proudly escorted their grandmother, Ms. Rosemary Pope, into the banquet room of The Brigantine La Mesa Restaurant. To the honoree’s surprise, an intimate group of family, friends, and supporters had gathered to help celebrate her 77th birthday, themed “She leaves a bit of sparkle wherever she goes.”

In lieu of gifts, guests were asked to make a tax-deductible contribution to the Charles L. Lewis III Scholarship Foundation. Highlights of the luncheon included special appearances by the Honorable Mayor Todd Gloria, who was presented with the “Charles L. Lewis III Legacy Award.” Additional guests included 4th District City Councilmember Monica

Montgomery Steppe, former 4th District City Councilmember Myrtle Cole, Mayor Gloria’s Director of Appointments/Boards and Commissions, Chida Warren-Darby, 4th District Council Office, Chief of Staff Henry Foster, and retired City of San Diego Parks and Recreation Director, Stacey LoMedico.

Throughout the afternoon, family and friends shared stories about how Ms. Pope’s sparkle has affected their lives, including words from her daughter and son-in-love, Charos, who served as the emcee, and Eddie, a video message from her grandsons, David Cowan, Old Globe’s Associate Director and Director of Arts Engagement, Freedom Bradley-Ballentine, Common Ground’s Artistic Director, Yolanda Franklin, and Herbert W. Argrow. Gospel and inspirational artist Camilla “Toot” Bell brought guests to their feet with her brilliantly stellar performance of Ms. Pope’s favorite songs, including “One Night with the King,” “The Greatest Love of All,” and “I’m Still Here.”

During the event, Mayor Gloria presented Ms. Pope with a proclamation “for providing over 38 years of unselfish and committed service to San Diego’s ‘seasoned’ community residents’ hereby declaring July 25, 2022, Ms. Rosemary Pope’s Day in the City of San Diego. Not only did she bask in gifts and government acknowledgments, but Ms. Pope was also showered with yellow roses, her floral favorite, which connotes friendship.

Following the champagne and sparkling apple cider toast, Ms. Pope offered words from theheart. “The words thank you seem so inadequate to describe my appreciation of everything you’ve contributed to my 77 years of life,” she said. “A very special thank you for your generous donation to the Charles L. Lewis’s Foundation in memory of my beloved son, Councilman Charles L. Lewis III, who passed on August 8, 2004. My most fervent prayer is that I will continue to sow love and appreciation so that I can reap great and lasting friendships such as yours.” She added, “It’s like heaven turning seventy-seven.”