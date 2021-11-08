NAACP SD Branch Releases Statement on Racist Testimony at Board of Supes Meeting

NAACP San Diego Branch

The NAACP San Diego Branch released the following statement on the racist testimony at the November 2, 2021 Board of Supervisors Meeting:

“NAACP San Diego Branch strongly supports Supervisors Nora Vargas, Terra Lawson-Remer and Nathan Fletcher and condemns the violent and vitriolic comments that targeted these supervisors at the November 2, 2021 meeting of the San Diego County Board of Supervisors.

We stand in support of Dr. Wilma Wooten, County Public Health Officer, who was compared to Aunt Jemima during a verbal assault during public comment last Tuesday.

The use of racist analogies and derogatory name calling is not an acceptable practice during public comment. Rather, this type of behavior offends us all.

NAACP San Diego Branch supports and defends the First Amendment right to free speech. However, last Tuesday’s display of hatred should be condemned by the residents of this region.

Even PepsiCo and Quaker Oats recognized the offensive and historical stereotype of the Aunt Jemima symbol and introduced new packaging for their product without this offensive picture, which they had used for 130 years.

Comments like these add nothing but hate to public discourse and do not contribute to the greater good of the people of San Diego County. We urge you to join us in condemning this racist and offensive behavior.”

