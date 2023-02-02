Najee Hakeem Woods was born on June 10, 1999, to his loving mother Kimberly Ford. Kimberly later married Charles Bircher, who took Najee in as his own as his tenth child. Najee went to Bostonia Elementary, Community Day Middle School, and Reach Academy High School. Najee excelled in school and was loved by his classmates, teachers, and counselors. Najee was a beloved member of the City of Praise Church; he was a part of the music ministry as a drummer and bassist. Najee desired to become a music producer after graduating high school.

Najee was baptized in Jesus’ name in 2015 and then began to exercise his spiritual gifting in music. Najee loved playing music in the house of God. He never had any formal training on any of the instruments he picked up, he played by ear and was self-taught. Najee practiced at home day and night and his family will always remember the tunes and beats he created.

Najee was a carefree and happy child. He loved playing outside with his siblings and friends, he had a natural sense of competition and his laugh was contagious. He loved swimming at the community pool in the summertime, he loved skateboarding at the Youth Venture in El Cajon, he also loved going laser tagging and to the movies with the youth group at The City of Praise Church. Najee loved his siblings and friends whom he lovingly called his brothers.

Najee passed on January 10, 2023. His tragic and untimely death leaves an enormous void with his family and friends but God knew when He would call Najee home. Najee is preceded in death by his late paternal grandmother Doris Hollins, his dad Elder Charles Bircher and his mother Kimberly Ford-Bircher.

Najee is survived by his father Waymon Keith Woods; his loving siblings, Cora Mayes (Richard), Michael Bircher (Donella), Nora Bircher, Robin Bircher, Johnathan Bircher (Melissa), Jaleel Ross, Jeanita Bircher, Shardey Sillemon, Kenitria Bircher (Percy), Vonittta Woods, Keith Anthony, Josiah and Wayman Keith Woods Jr; his aunts Denisha (Neece) Hollins, Vernon (Pooh) Hollins, Jacqueline Tidwell, Gwendolyn Woods; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and associates. He was loved by all who came in contact with him.