Nelson DeLeon

A walk-thru viewing was held on Wednesday, March 17th 2021 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary. Funeral Service was held on Thursday, March 18th 2021 at First Mexican Baptist Church: Final Resting Place at Greenwood Memorial Park Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Nelson V. De Leon was born to David and Concepcion Esperanza De León. He was born in Sibilia, Quetzaltenango, Guatemala where he had a wonderful early childhood. As a child he ran track and excelled in sports.

At the age of 21 he moved to live in San Diego, California where he met his wife Elsita in a church youth group. At the age of 24 he decided to join his life with her and formed a beautiful family.

As a loving husband and father, Nelson dedicated his life to providing for his family, ensuring that every need was constantly met. Having a great sense of humor, and wisdom beyond his years, his friends and family always looked to him for both company and advice. Being a firm believer in Christ, he dedicated his life to studying Theology and spreading the word of the Lord through his countless years of service at The First Mexican Baptist Church of San Diego. He graduated with his Masters in Theological Studies from Pacific Christian University, where he was ordained as a Pastor. Nelson worked as a well-known Chef for many years at the Horton Grand Hotel, putting his heart into every dish. His motto being “The secret ingredient is always love.” He will be remembered by many through his example of finding joy in every corner of life, and for his love of God.

God saw fit to call Nelson home on February 28, 2021 at 7:06 a.m. and is survived by his wife Elsita, his Children: Nelson Alejandro, Carlos Abraham, David Arturo, Brenda Nathalie, Daughter-in-laws: Socorro De Leon, Nury Barrios. Grandchildren: Andy, Chelsie, Giovanni Alejandro and Julian. God children: Cindy and Joel Carreño, Raquel and Willie Jr. Mena. Parents David Obdulio and Concepcion Esperanza De León, Siblings: Vicky Lisseth, Juan Francisco, Heber Dermidio, Elvar David, Carlos Leonidas, Ebida Esmeralda, Belia Esperanza, Welmar Everardo. Cousins who are like siblings: Juan Aroldo Barrios and his wife Auri Barrios, Vitelio V. Rios, Nephew: Javier H. Barrios and a host of other nieces, nephews, relatives, and many dear friends who loved him and will mourn his passing, yet celebrate his legacy of love.