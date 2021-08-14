NFL Teams up with Legends for PSA Promoting FCC Emergency Broadband Benefit

Special to NNPA Newswire

The NFL and Legends Maurice Jones-Drew and Steve Smith Sr. alongside current Miami Dolphins running back Patrick Laird teamed up for an important Public Service Announcement to promote the FCC’s Emergency Broadband Benefit – which ties to the NFL’s Inspire Change work to help close the digital divide.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands.

Eligible households can also receive a one-time discount of up to $100 to purchase a laptop, desktop computer, or tablet from participating providers if they contribute more than $10 and less than $50 toward the purchase price.

Here’s the PSA produced by NFL Films that has been running NFL Network and NFL.com to help make underserved families aware of the benefit: https://f.io/_4u9EBgD