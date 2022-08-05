Saturday night on July 30 marked the Ninth Annual Bayside Gospel Concert Aboard the Midway and the much anticipated event left no room for desire! The concert was hosted and produced by GODRadio1 and M.A.N.D.A.T.E. Records Inc. and took place on the flight deck of the USS Midway Aircraft Carrier & Museum. This annual benefit concert simultaneously celebrates our first responders and Gospel music.

By Amara N. Beaty, Staff Writer

Due to the limiting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 Bayside Gospel Concerts were held online. This was the first year that the concert took place in-person and it did not disappoint! Not only was this the first year of the live concert since the pandemic, it was also the first sold out year with over 1300 tickets sold.

Dr. Thompson, President of M.A.N.D.A.T.E. Records and GODRadio1, with his wife Michelle, Senior Vice President of M.A.N.D.A.T.E. Records and GODRadio1, provided a first class event which should only grow—and those who were not sponsors missed an opportunity.

The night featured Gospel artists Palace, Lemmie Battles, and the Foothills Christian Church Worship Team. Headlining the event was the multi-award winning Gospel artist Brian Courtney Wilson. All the artists provided dynamic performances and set the tone for worship and praise for God Almighty and all night long, spirit-lead individuals of all ages were moved by the music.

Lemmie Battles, a Gospel singer who performed alongside Eddie Baltrip & Fulfillment, performed a song entitled, “You’re Looking At A Miracle.” In her performance, praises were lifted up giving thanks for surviving several different cancers more than once. Her testimony and praise being sung prompted the audience and even staff to praise and give thanks to God for how He has moved in their lives. She and Eddie Baltrip & Fulfillment brought that old school, Southern Baptist church choir flare to the concert which could not be replaced.

So many of the artists literally had people out of their seats! Palace, a Christian Hip Hop artist from Louisiana, prompted members of the audience to come up and out of their seats and to come up front to “turn up” with him in front of the stage. He pulled the audience in with call and response and real engagement, performing through aisles with lyrics that encouraged the Body of Christ. It’s safe to say that not a single member of the crowd was bored.

Simultaneously, the event featured several guest hosts who pastor within the city of San Diego who spoke encouraging and revealing words about the duality of this event. One San Diego pastor addressed the historical and spiritual significance of the Bayside Gospel Concert taking place on the USS Midway. Mentioning that many lives were saved on the Midway, but Jesus has and continues to save more.

This was definitely a night to remember! You don’t want to make the mistake of missing out on the years to come.