Just a few weeks remain for young people in the western United States and Pacific islands to enter the 2019 Ninth Circuit Civics Contest, an essay and video competition offering substantial cash prizes and an opportunity to meet eminent jurists and legal practitioners.

The contest is open to young people in Alaska, Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington, the U.S. Territory of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Students in grades 9-12 in public, private and parochial schools or home- schooled students of equivalent grade status may enter.

The deadline for entries is 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time on April 1, 2019. More information is available at http://www.ca9.uscourts.gov/civicscontest.

The theme of the contest is “The 4th Amendment in the 21st Century—What is an ‘Unreasonable Search and Seizure’ in the Digital Age?” Students are challenged to write an essay or produce a short video focusing on how the federal courts have applied 4th Amendment protections to electronic data devices, particularly the cellphones upon which almost everyone relies.

The top three finishers in both the essay and video competitions will receive $2,000 for 1st place, $1,000 for 2nd place and $500 for 3rd place. 1st- place winners along with a parent or guardian will be invited to the 2019 Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference in Spokane, Washington.

For more information, contact the Ninth Circuit Office of the Circuit Executive, (415) 355-8873 / civicscontest@ce9.uscourts.gov.