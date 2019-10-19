No One Was Left Behind at the NLOB Veterans Fair

Photos and article by Darrel Wheeler

It was Information Day for San Diego’s veterans seeking knowledge about their rights at the Care Community Center in National City. The day was hosted by the good folks of the Never Leave One Behind non profit organization.

Special guest speakers Lakemba Hinton (Psychology Technician) and John Hood (Transition Service Officer) were in the building answering all questions related to benefits, health, and financial.

“This is a very important event for the veterans. Knowledge is so powerful. The Bible says, “My people perish because of the lack of knowledge,” Pastor Jim Reynolds of St. Timothy’s Church shared.

“Anytime we can bring information to this area it’s very beneficial. There’s so many in our community that don’t know the benefits they’ve got coming, but that’s why NLOB is here.”

NLOB with their many outreach programs has been serving the community for 25 years. “I hate to say it but it appears that the workers at the VA are trained to say “NO” when you file for benefits. They sent me through so many hoops and hurdles. It was so exhausting. However, with the help and support of Larry and NLOB, I got everything I had coming to me,” Vietnam Veteran Thomas Norman said.