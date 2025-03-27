Op-ed: Inglewood Unified School District’s Vision for Stronger Schools and a Brighter Future

By Inglewood Unified Board of Education, Special to California Black Media Partners

OPINION – At the Inglewood Unified School District (IUSD), we are reinventing education and improving school buildings to better serve our students. While the district must respond to fluctuating enrollment numbers, this initiative is part of our work to create stronger schools and a better learning environment that will benefit students, families, and the community for years to come.

To accomplish these goals, on Jan. 15, 2025, IUSD approved an ambitious plan aimed at optimizing resources and enhancing education. The plan was introduced to families, staff, and community members in March 2024, followed by a public hearing on Dec.18, 2024, before receiving final approval. Under this plan, Kelso School will move to the Warren Lane (Daniel Freeman) campus and Crozier Junior High, Highland School, Hudnall School, and Morningside High School will be realigned, with the changes taking effect on June 30, 2025. While school transitions can be challenging, they also provide new opportunities.

By consolidating campuses, IUSD will be able to offer a wider range of programs, such as Advanced Placement courses, specialized electives, and hands-on learning experiences. These improvements will prepare students for college, careers, and the evolving job market, with the necessary skills needed to succeed.

A key focus of IUSD’s transformation is upgrading school facilities. A prime example is the complete reconstruction of Inglewood High School, which will require the campus to close on June 30. During construction, students will attend the Morningside High School campus until the new, state-of-the-art Inglewood High reopens in 2028. The new facility will feature modern classrooms, innovative technology, and innovative science labs.

Beyond academics, the district is prioritizing career readiness through programs that provide hands-on experience in fields like technology, business, and design. One standout initiative is the Iovine and Young Center for Integrated Design, Technology, and Entrepreneurship, which will equip students with practical skills and real-world experience, setting them up for success after graduation.

Additionally, the district is developing a new community hub and sports complex while forming a partnership with the City of Inglewood’s Library to provide students and families with access to valuable resources and strengthen community connections

Equity is a driving force behind these changes. The restructuring ensures that resources are more evenly distributed across all schools. Every campus will have a full staff and access to the tools necessary to provide high-quality education. Inglewood schools are more than just places for learning, they are central to the community, offering students academic, social, and personal growth opportunities.

Recognizing that change can be challenging, the district has made it a priority to keep families informed and engaged throughout the process. The district is providing regular updates, community meetings, and personalized support.

To showcase these experiences and highlight the positive outcomes of school transitions, IUSD has created a video (available on the IUSD website) featuring Woodworth Monroe, a school that demonstrates how a well-planned merger can enhance education and community engagement. The video captures the voices of students, parents, and educators, illustrating how the transition expanded academic programs, increased diversity, and strengthened the sense of belonging among students. Woodworth Monroe serves as a model of how thoughtful school consolidation can provide better resources and opportunities, ensuring a well-rounded education. The video stands as a testament to IUSD’s commitment to high-quality learning for every child

Ultimately, this initiative is about more than just restructuring, it’s about building a better future. By acting now, Inglewood Unified is laying the foundation for long-term success, not just for students but for the entire community. While every transformation comes with challenges, these bold steps will help create a stronger and more vibrant tomorrow.

By investing in education today, IUSD is shaping a future where every Inglewood Unified student has the support and resources needed to succeed. The district’s transformation is already making a difference, and the video stands as proof of the progress being made.

Inglewood School Board Members – Margaret Evans, M.A. – Board President, Carliss McGhee, Ph.D – Board Vice President, Joyce L. Randall, M.A, Brandon Myers, and Ernesto Castillo, J. D.