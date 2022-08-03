Open Heart Leaders Awards Event

By Darrel Wheeler

Community leaders were honored May 26 for their outstanding work in their respective communities by the Open Heart Leaders, who held their first annual awards ceremony in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month, observed each May by health organizations nationwide. The awards event put a focus on highlighting local people and businesses that have contributed to mental health services in our San Diego communities.

The Jacobs Center was the place where recipients accepted their well earned awards. Kendrik Dial, a mental health counselor with Open Heart Leaders; Pamela Woods of Black Girls International; Dr John Warren, San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper; and San Diego Council President pro Tem Monica Montgomery Steppe (D4) were some of the many deserving honorees that got their well deserved recognition for jobs well done.