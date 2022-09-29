Otha Bill Brightmon, known as “O.B.,” was born in Marshall, TX, on August 17, 1934, to Gertrude and Limous Brightmon. He was the sixth of their seven children.

O.B. moved to San Diego in 1952 and was hired by Ryan Aeronautical Company as a Shop Helper. He met his wife Janet, AKA Gloria, in 1953; they were married at Calvary Baptist Church in June 1954 and had five children.

O.B. worked at Ryan Aeronautical (later called Teledyne Ryan) for 44 years, retiring in 1996 as Equal Employment Opportunity Manager. O.B. was their first African-American manager.

O.B. earned a B.A. from San Diego State in 1970. He was the first in his family to earn a college degree.

He designed and led the new building project for 32nd Street Church of Christ, dedicated in 1979. He also led building projects for the 69th Street Church of Christ, New Paradise Baptist Church, and Phillips Temple CME Church.

O.B. was a founding board member of the San Diego Hospice and previously served as treasurer of the local NAACP. He was an officer of the 32nd Street Church of Christ.

On September 20th, the Lord called O.B. home. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister Australia Tanghlyn; brothers Leonard, Hubert, Clarence, Leroy, and Reuben Brightmon; and grandson Matthew Hutchinson.

O.B.’s memory will be cherished by Gloria, his wife of 68 years; daughters Gail Moser, Darla Brightmon, Lynne Brightmon-Michaels, Kelly Brightman; son Darrin Brightmon (Jean); grandsons Marshall Moser, Joshua (Aika) and Xavier Brightmon, granddaughter Alexis Brightmon; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Memorial service is Saturday, October 1, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at 32nd Street Church of Christ. All are welcome to celebrate his homegoing and share stories of remembrance.

