Outgoing Chairman and Fellow CBC Member Transition to Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – The Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Incorporated (CBCF) today announced that Rep. Cedric Richmond will resign his role as board of directors chairman. He will transition from the CBCF board on January 19 in preparation to serve as senior adviser to the president and director of the White House Office of Public Engagement for President-Elect Joe Biden. Under Richmond’s leadership since 2019, the CBCF advanced its mission to develop leaders, inform public policy and educate the public by expanding its social justice, research and policy analysis initiatives, and the programming of the Leadership Institute. The CBCF also recognizes the appointment of Congressional Black Caucus member Rep. Marcia Fudge to serve as secretary of housing and urban development as part of the forthcoming Biden Administration.

“It has been one of the great honors of my life to serve as CBCF board chairman over the past year and a half,” said Rep. Richmond. “Whether it was our fellowships, scholarships, internships, or our recently improved endowment, we have put a significant down payment on the development of tomorrow’s Black leaders. I am eternally grateful for the confidence bestowed on me as the board set out to navigate difficult challenges and fortify the Foundation’s long-term vision and infrastructure. Together, we have set the CBCF on a path of growth and prosperity that will only see its reach expand over the coming years.”

Lori George Billingsley, vice chairwoman of the CBCF board of directors, will assume the role of chairwoman, effective January 19. Billingsley is global chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer for The Coca-Cola Company.

“The Coca-Cola Company is a long-time supporter of the CBCF, including the Annual Legislative Conference (ALC) Prayer Breakfast and Day of Healing,” said Lori George Billingsley. “I am proud to lead this dedicated and accomplished board of directors at this pivotal time in our collective history.”

“The CBCF will continue to develop opportunities to advance the global Black community,” said president and CEO Tonya Veasey. “We congratulate Rep. Fudge and thank Rep. Richmond for his dedicated service to the CBCF and we are grateful for his leadership as board chairman. Moreover, it is a pleasure to continue our tradition of impactful work with Lori George Billingsley.”

About the CBCF

Established in 1976, the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation, Inc. (CBCF) is a non-partisan, nonprofit, public policy, research and educational institute committed to advancing the global Black community by developing leaders, informing policy and educating the public. For more information, visit cbcfinc.org.