Pamela Lawson

Pamela was the first born child of Dr. Cleo Malone and Doreatha Bolden Hoey. Her siblings affectionately called her “Pammy Wammy.” Pamela attended Cleveland Public Schools as a child. Pamela was a daddy’s girl who loved her daddy Cleo dearly.

In 1980, Pamela followed in her daddy’s footsteps and moved from Cleveland, Ohio to San Diego, California. She continued her education and graduated from National University in San Diego, California with an Associate of Arts Degree in Accounting. She later received her 2nd Associate Degree from San Diego City College in Drug and Alcohol Counseling. Just like her father she went into social work and helped countless people through her work with the HIV Project, The MAAC Project, The Palavra Tree Alcohol and Drug Counseling Centers.

Pamela became a gatherer of people just like her father had done before her. She attracted many individuals from many diverse backgrounds. Anyone who stayed near long enough became family.

Pamela was the ex-wife of William “Billy” Allen and Roosevelt McKinley. However, the love of Pamela’s life was found in her loving wife affectionately known as “Grandma Janet” Malone Lawson. Janet was Pam’s lifelong friend, and her mentor in sobriety before becoming her wife in 2015. Pam had recently nursed Janet back to health after a major stroke in January of this year.

Pam was a spiritual woman, a leader, a teacher, a counselor, a mentor, and a community activist. She truly believed in the power of people. Pam really loved and wanted the best for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren who lovingly called her “Nana Pam.”

We know Pamela is happy because she made it home to be with her daddy.

Pamela Lynn Malone Lawson left her earthly body and received her wings on Saturday August 15, 2020. Pam’s legacy now lives on through her spouse Janet Malone Lawson; children William Michael Clark, Serena Allen, and Tamika McKinley; siblings Donald and Danny Malone, Kyle Simmons, Karen Wade, Kaya Malone and Michelle Shelley “Poo” Hoey; grandchildren: D’Arjene, D’Arion, Trezell, Camerion, and Alijah Michael; and great-grandchildren: Santana and Sy’ire; along with many more nieces and nephews.