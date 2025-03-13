Service was held March 6, 2025, at New Creation Church. Arrangements entrusted to Preferred Cremation and Burial.

************************************************************************

Patrick James Wafer was born on January 31, 1961, in Los Angeles, CA. He was the only child of Jack “Rural” Wafer and Lorene Wafer. He was deeply close to his parents and was known as his dad’s shadow and mom’s baby.

Patrick attended National City Christian School, Horace Mann Middle, and graduated from Crawford High School in 1978. He went on to attend Texas College in Tyler, Texas, where he joined Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, played baseball, and in 1982, earned a B.S. in Business Administration with a Minor in Christian Methodism.

He accepted Christ as his personal Savior and was baptized in the Christian Methodist Episcopal (C.M.E.) Church. His family attended Phillips Temple C.M.E. and later St. John C.M.E. San Diego, where his father pastored. In 1982, Patrick accepted the Call to Preach. His ministry appointments included:

1985: Pastor, Phillips Chapel C.M.E., Yuma, AZ

1987: Admin. Assistant for Arizona-New Mexico Region C.M.E.

1989: Pastor, Edward’s Chapel C.M.E., El Centro, CA

1991: Senior Pastor, St. John C.M.E., San Diego, CA

2002: Pastor in Charge of Services, New Creation Church

2010: Joined New Life Christian Covenant Church under Pastor Charles A. Mullen, Sr.

Patrick’s career with the San Diego Unified School District Police Department as a Community Service Officer spanned 33 years. He ran programs like Students Against Violence Everywhere (S.A.V.E.) and Safety Patrol, coached basketball, and mentored youth. Known as “Officer Wafer”, he impacted many young lives in southeast San Diego.

Beyond his career, Patrick was a Night Manager at Grove Bowling Center and a competitive bowler, traveling for tournaments and supporting junior bowling programs. Whether known as “Officer Wafer”, “Reverend Wafer”, “Wafe” or simply “Pat”, he had a heart for the community and never forgot those he met.

On February 17, 2025, Patrick transitioned from this life to glory. He awoke in the arms of his Savior, hearing, “Well done, my good and faithful servant.”

Patrick is survived by his wife of 14 years Sandra Candler Wafer of San Diego, CA, brothers; Mark Wilson (Angie) of Tulare, CA, and Kevin Lee of El Centro, CA, sister Patricia Lee of Phoenix, AZ, children; Willard Nibbs, Patrick J. Wafer Jr., Jessica Wafer, and Bryant Wafer, step-daughter Renee Candler, six grandchildren; Jordan, Kameran, Kamiyah, Jazzylynn, Jaelani, and Darius, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.