Funeral services were held on October 14, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Patrick Wayne Fountain was born December 22, 1965 in San Diego, CA to Rita Darlene Murry and Leroy Baton Wesley Fountain.

Patrick attended San Diego Academy, a private Christian school in National City, CA. Graduated, and then attended Oakwood College (now University) in Huntsville, Alabama for 2 years.

After returning to San Diego, he studied Real Estate and became top Loan Officer for Oceanfront Mortgage, Inc. He met Cecilia Catlin, and from this union two children were born – Armond Scamir Fountain and Jaden Talib Fountain.

Patrick loved sports and was captain of the San Diego 31st Street SDA Church Basketball Team. His love for basketball and Church is from where he met Cynthia Douglas. They were married, and from this marriage two children were born – Ashley Monique Fountain and Malcom Tyler Fountain.

Everyone who knew Patrick knew he treasured and loved his children, and they loved him deeply as well. He was also an avid lover of music, fashion, and cars of which BMW was his favorite. He was known for his quick wit, athletic ability, his infectious smile and his kind and compassionate spirit. And most importantly, his love for the Lord Jesus Christ. Of all his special friends, Patrick shared the last years of his life with Olivia (Tina) Mbewe.

Patrick departed this life on September 28, 2021, in Escondido, CA. Leaving to mourn his passing are his children; Armond Scamir Fountain, Ashley Monique Fountain, Malcom Tyler Fountain, and Jaden Talib Fountain, his mother, Rita D. Ansley, his siblings; Reginald Fountain (Delicia), Leroy Baton Wesley Fountain, Jr. and Shirley Fountain-Wade; his aunts; Linda Owens (Willie) – Houston, TX, Carolyn Fountain Harris – San Diego, CA, Jacquelyn Pittman (Alex) – Murrieta, CA, Theresa Lucas, Gail Bradford and Debra Dorn – San Diego, CA, and Diane Kerri – Murrieta, CA; his uncle Andre Hardy – Los Angeles, CA; and cousins, nieces, nephews; and close friends.

Patrick was predeceased by his father Leroy Baton Wesley Fountain, and Booker Terry Ansley, Margaret Fountain Cox, Lillian Hardeman, Willie Ethel Murry, Charyl Dixon, Ronald Fountain and Gary Dorn.