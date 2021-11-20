PGA of America Offers Employment Opportunities in Support of 2022 Major Championships

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA

The PGA of America is inviting talent from underrepresented backgrounds who are interested in working to support the PGA’s high-profile 2022 Major Championships to apply now through PGA JobMatch. Individuals can register at PGAImpact.org to potentially interview with the PGA’s operations teams through Dec. 14.

There are short-term employment opportunities at the following events:

• 2022 PGA Championship – Southern Hills C.C., Tulsa, Okla. (May 17–22, 2022)

• 2022 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship – Harbor Shores Resort, Benton Harbor, MI. (May 24–29, 2022)

• 2022 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship – Congressional C.C., Bethesda, MD. (June 21–26, 2022)

Positions in Oklahoma, Michigan and Maryland include pre-, during, and post-Championship opportunities from April to July 2022.

“The PGA of America is committed to creating a golf industry workforce that better reflects the demographics of our country. These job opportunities provide valuable entry-level experience working on major golf championships,” said PGA of America Chief People Officer Sandy Cross. “PGA JobMatch allows us to deliver rewarding, short-term employment opportunities to individuals who want to learn about the golf industry with a desire to work in a high-energy team environment.”

The PGA is primarily conducting recruitment through colleges and universities, including minority-serving institutions that offer sports and golf management programs. Introductions will be made between qualified candidates and the respective PGA departments’ hiring managers. Qualified candidates will be invited to participate in the next phase of the hiring process.

A full listing of opportunities is featured on the PGA JobMatch website. Registration must be completed by Dec. 14, 2021 to be considered.