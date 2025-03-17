Political Playback: California Capitol News You Might Have Missed

By Bo Tefu, California Black Media

State’s $3.4 Million Request to Shore Up Medi-Cal Sparks Immigration Debate

California lawmakers have been notified that the state needs a $3.4 billion loan to keep Medi-Cal – the state’s Medicaid program which serves more than 15 million residents — financially stable.

The funding gap has rekindled political debates, especially regarding the program’s expansion to include undocumented immigrants.

Republican Assemblymember Carl DeMaio (R-San Diego) criticized the expansion, warning that it could push the system toward financial collapse. He urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to suspend coverage for undocumented people, arguing that taxpayer-funded healthcare for noncitizens is unsustainable.

“This is only the first of many loans that will have to be made if we continue to give free taxpayer-funded handouts for health care to illegal immigrants,” said DeMaio.

According to the Department of Finance, Medi-Cal coverage for undocumented immigrants is projected to cost $9.5 billion, surpassing the original $6 billion estimate.

Immigrant rights advocate Enrique Morones refuted claims that undocumented residents are to blame for the financial strain. He warned that eliminating coverage could deter individuals from seeking medical care, leading to costlier emergency treatments.

“Blaming immigrants is a distraction from the real issues: rising healthcare costs and an aging population. Denying coverage won’t save money; it will only shift the burden elsewhere,” said Morones.

Newsom’s office is emphasizing that Medicaid funding challenges are a nationwide issue, pointing to rising healthcare costs, an aging population, and post-pandemic enrollment spikes as key contributors. The administration noted that other states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Indiana are facing similar financial pressures.

While the federal government provides substantial Medicaid funding, it prohibits using those funds for undocumented immigrants, leaving California to cover the costs.

As lawmakers debate solutions, the future of Medi-Cal’s financial stability remains uncertain.

Trump Admin Shuts Down California Civil Rights Office

The U.S. Department of Education has announced the closure of seven of its 12 regional Office for Civil Rights (OCR) branches, including the San Francisco office that handles California’s federal civil rights complaints. The decision is part of a broader restructuring effort that will cut nearly half the department’s workforce, placing about 1,300 employees on administrative leave or voluntary resignation.

California currently has over 700 pending civil rights cases with the OCR, but the federal government has not provided details on how these cases will be handled. Advocates warn that, without a local federal presence, students facing discrimination may have fewer protections.

“There is no federal presence enforcing civil rights in schools in California,” said Catherine Lhamon, former assistant secretary for civil rights at the Department of Education.

“Our country and California will effectively see an end to a federal backstop of harm in schools,” she said.

Education Secretary Linda McMahon defended the move, stating it was part of an effort to increase efficiency and accountability. However, critics argue the cuts will severely weaken enforcement of anti-discrimination laws, particularly for students with disabilities, English learners, and victims of racial or sexual harassment.

Educators and civil rights groups, including the ACLU, fear that certain complaints may be prioritized over others based on political agendas. The Los Angeles Unified School District condemned the cuts, with board member Kelly Gonez calling them “radical and cruel.”

With no clear plan for handling California’s backlog of cases, advocates worry the closures will lead to longer investigation times and reduced oversight, leaving vulnerable students without federal protection.

Asm. Isaac Bryan Steps Up Push for Incarcerated Firefighters Pay Increase

A California bill that would significantly raise the wages of incarcerated firefighters advanced last week after members of the Assembly Public Safety voted 8-0 to approve it.

Assembly Bill (AB) 247, authored by Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Ladera Heights), would require county jail hand firefighting crew members to be paid at least $19 per hour, with annual wage updates.

Formerly incarcerated firefighters, including Sergio Maldonado, expressed support for the bill at a press conference Tuesday.

“Those who are incarcerated, we’re still human. We still care. We’re still a part of this society that needs help,” said Maldonado.

Currently, incarcerated firefighters in conservation camps earn between $5.80 and $10.24 per day, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Bryan argued that their contributions deserve fair compensation.

“We have thanked them. We’ve given thoughts and prayers. We’ve tweeted about them. But we haven’t paid them fairly or justly,” he said.

While the bill has gained support from 46 organizations, it faces opposition from the California State Sheriffs’ Association. The group expressed concerns about the financial strain on counties and pointed out that incarcerated firefighters already receive early-release credits, earning two days off their sentence for every day of work.

AB 247 has now been referred to the Assembly Appropriations Committee for further consideration.

Bill Would Stop Dental Insurance Plans from “Scamming Their Customers”

A new bill introduced in the California Assembly aims to close loopholes that allow dental insurance companies to deny care or force patients to pay out-of-pocket for covered services. Assembly Bill (AB) 371, introduced by Assemblymember Matt Haney (D-San Francisco), would also require insurers to provide access to in-network dentists within 15 miles of a patient’s home or workplace.

“Dental care should be affordable, accessible, and timely,” Haney said at a press conference on March 11, surrounded by dentists and dental students.

“It shouldn’t be an hour from where they live or work. It shouldn’t be something they have to pay for out-of-pocket when they’ve already paid for insurance,” said Haney.

Under current law, dental insurers are not required to guarantee in-network providers within a reasonable distance. Patients also sometimes face unexpected costs when insurers deny reimbursement for out-of-network specialist care, even when their plans are supposed to cover it. Haney said this practice leaves many unsure whether they can afford treatment, leading some to forgo necessary dental care.

San Carlos resident Jennifer DiGrande spoke at the press conference about her struggles finding an in-network dentist.

“I’ve called three dozen dentists and have not been able to secure an appointment. The closest appointment I have been told I may have access to is in June,” she said.

AB 371 would also shorten the time insurers have to arrange dental appointments, requiring urgent care within 48 hours, non-urgent care within 18 business days, and preventive care within 20 business days. Additionally, the bill would task the Department of Managed Health Care or Department of Insurance with monitoring compliance.

Similar laws have already passed in states like Maryland, Oregon, and Colorado.

“There are many other states that already have this standard,” said Haney.

“That is something that Californians deserve as well,” he said.

Legislative Republicans Demand “Swift and Decisive” Action on Crime

Assembly Republicans, alongside law enforcement leaders and victims’ rights advocates, held a press conference in Sacramento on March 12 urging swift action to address California’s growing public safety concerns. The legislators emphasized their commitment to fully funding drug treatment programs under Proposition 36, combating human trafficking, supporting crime victims, and strengthening laws against drug and violent crimes.

Assembly Republican Leader James Gallagher (R-Yuba City) criticized his colleagues across the aisle.

“The people of California have spoken loud and clear — they want safe communities and leaders who will stand up for law and order,” said Gallagher.

“Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies have endangered families and emboldened criminals. We will not stand idly by while our neighborhoods suffer,” he added.

Assemblymember Tom Lackey (R-Palmdale) echoed the call for reform, emphasizing the need for bipartisan cooperation. “Public safety should not be a partisan issue. It is a fundamental responsibility,” said Lackey.

“Time and again, the supermajority has stalled, ignored, or outright rejected common-sense reforms, prioritizing politics over public safety,” he said.

The event drew a range of Republican legislators and public safety officials, including Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco and Yolo County District Attorney Jeff Reisig. The attendees also voiced opposition to Democratic proposals that they argue would limit Californians’ right to self-defense and overturn life-without-parole sentences for convicted murderers.

With crime and public safety remaining top voter concerns, Assembly Republicans vowed to continue pushing for legislative changes to protect California communities.