Port of San Diego Holds Community Meeting on Integrated Planning Port Master Plan Update

Contributing Writer

Photos Steve Peterson

On June 12th the Port of San Diego held a community meeting at the La Mesa Community Center on the integrated planning port master plan update. The Port of San Diego has been conducting a comprehensive and inclusive Integrated Planning initiative to update our Port Master Plan, which is similar to what is known as a General Plan in a city or county. This effort spans 6,000 acres of water and land on and around San Diego Bay and is often referred to as “the future of the Port.” As a blueprint for baywide development, it will create certainty for developers and community members by codifying a vision for how future projects will fulfill public goals. An updated Master Plan supports the Port’s mission to develop the bay for multiple purposes and uses for the benefit of the people of the State of California. (Port Act.)

On April 25, 2019, the Port released a Discussion Draft of the Port Master Plan Update (PMPU) for a 90-day public review period ending on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. The Discussion Draft includes and addresses allowable uses and activities, future development, and management of water and land within the Port’s jurisdiction on and around San Diego Bay. It is available for public review by going to this website https://pantheonstorage.blob.core.windows.net/waterfront-development/Port-Master-Plan-Update-Discussion-Draft-042419.2-Port-of-San-Diego.pdf, or a hard copy is available to review at the District Clerk’s Office located at 3165 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA 92101.

Please know that comments on the Discussion Draft will only be accepted in writing and should be submitted to PMPU@portofsandiego.org or mailed to the Port of San Diego, Attn: Planning Department, 3165 Pacific Highway, San Diego, CA, 92101.

“The Future of San Diego Bay: A Community Discussion”

“As part of the 90-day review period for the Discussion Draft of the PMPU, the Port hosted a series of events, titled – “The Future of San Diego Bay: A Community Discussion,” with a presentation on the process of drafting the PMPU and an overview of the Discussion Draft.