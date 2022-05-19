4/11/1964 – 4/3/2022

Services Entrusted to Preferred Cremation and Burial

Today, we are gathered here to say farewell to a beloved mother, sister, aunty, and friend. Prenda Danette Cole began life on April 11, 1964, in San Diego, California, to the late Donald and Mayron Cole.

Prenda started her formal education here at Emerson Elementary, Memorial Jr. High, going on to graduate from Point Loma High where she received her diploma. While enrolled in high school, she joined NROTC Program, where she had aspirations of joining the Navy after graduation.

At an early age, Prenda accepted God into her life. It wasn’t until she reached adulthood and developed a personal relationship with God and got baptized. Prenda was always the life of the party, and the biggest social butterfly. She loved to joke, talk, and laugh with just about anybody. She had a big heart and was always willing to help those in need.

On Sunday April 3, 2022, Prenda passed away peacefully in her sleep. She leaves to mourn her passing, but cherish her memories: her two sons, Iziah Sherman and Meyraun Cole of San Diego; a daughter, Tasha’Neisha of Louisiana; her brother, Raymond Horn of Pontiac; her sister, Mildred Noel-Jones of San Diego; and an abundance of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends.