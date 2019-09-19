President Trump’s Non-Humanitarian Behavior

By Dr. John E. Warren Publisher

It is reported that over 150 countries offered aid and relief to the U.S. after hurricane Katrina. Following the earthquake in Haiti, the homeless and helpless were offered shelter in the U.S., just as we have offered to help other countries. Congresswoman Karen Bass, Chairperson of the Congressional Black Caucus, has reported that there are people in the United States right now from more than 10 countries because of distress in their home countries.

One might wonder that since the President referred to these homeless refugees as “very bad people,” are they “very bad” because of the color of their skin..?

