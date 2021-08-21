PRESS ROOM: The PGA of America and Sagacity Golf Partner to Provide Golf Facilities with Critical Benchmarking Data

NNPA NEWSWIRE — “The lack of an independent centralized data source to benchmark performance and share market knowledge has been a clear gap in the industry. We believe the launch of this service is the first step in the process of creating the long-term, go-to resource for the industry that course operators, management companies, and PGA Members alike can benefit from.”

Tools and information will allow course managers to work more efficiently and maximize revenue

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. – The PGA of America and Sagacity Golf have partnered to provide a free Operations Benchmark Report to golf facilities nationwide.

The interactive online report gives operators critical market-level benchmarks, empowering them to make data-driven business decisions that help increase revenue and make work processes easier.

Any public or semi-private club in the United States can sign up, with plans to expand services to private facilities in 2022.

To participate, a facility simply submits its monthly tee sheet and point-of-sale system reports.

Sagacity handles the processing, delivering the monthly report in an easy-to-understand, interactive online format — putting the most important market benchmarks front and center.

“The PGA of America is thrilled to bring PGA Operations Benchmarking to facilities nationwide,” said Jim Richerson, President of the PGA of America.

“The lack of an independent centralized data source to benchmark performance and share market knowledge has been a clear gap in the industry. We believe the launch of this service is the first step in the process of creating the long-term, go-to resource for the industry that course operators, management companies, and PGA Members alike can benefit from.”

“Being selected by the PGA of America to provide this important service is truly an honor,” said Brett Darrow, CEO of Sagacity.

“We believe our vast industry experience and proven capabilities made us the strongest partner for this new program. We see this as an opportunity to grow our reach and services while elevating the industry as a whole.”

To learn more about this exciting program and to sign up, visit pgaoperationsbenchmark.org.

Once enrolled, the process takes only a few minutes each month.

There are no hidden fees or trial periods that expire, and facility data is held in confidence and backed by strict privacy and data-sharing policy. PGA Members are also eligible to earn MSR credits for participating.

About Sagacity Golf

Sagacity Golf helps daily fee golf courses unlock new revenue in everyday tasks. Its simple performance tools help golf course owners & managers price with confidence, stay on track with bookings, and gain new insight into their course’s performance. Powered by historical data and market demand, Sagacity is a never-before-seen window into your golf course’s earning potential. Learn more at www.sagacitygolf.com.

To learn more about the PGA Operations Benchmark, visit: pgaoperationsbenchmark.org

To sign-up now, visit: www.pgaoperationsbenchmark.org/sign-up/

About the PGA of America

The PGA of America is one of the world’s largest sports organizations, composed of nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals who work daily to grow interest and inclusion in the game of golf. For more information about the PGA of America, visit PGA.com and follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.