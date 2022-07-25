PRESS ROOM: For the First Time, Princess Tiana Will Be the Featured Disney Character on a 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merchandise Collection

Starting July 14, fans can bring Tiana’s New Orleans-inspired culinary flair to their kitchens with a whimsical assortment of Tiana-themed merchandise. The collection features illustrations that showcase Tiana’s passion for cooking and the memorable shade of lily pad green used in Princess Tiana’s iconic dress in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog.” Items in the collection include an apron, measuring cups, cake stand, spatula, flour sifter, rolling pin, oven mitts, and more.

By BlackPressUSA

Princess Tiana is getting her own merchandise collection! Walt Disney World Resort is unveiling a merchandise line during the 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE at Walt Disney World Resort.

The collection, which includes an array of kitchenware and apparel, marks the first time Princess Tiana will have her own festival merchandise line.

The full list of 2022 Epcot International Food & Wine Festival merchandise can be found on the official event page, along with the other commemorative festival collections honoring Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse, Figment, Remy, and more.

Guests can find select items from this year’s EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Princess Tiana Collection at shopping destinations throughout EPCOT, July 14 – Nov. 19, with additional pieces expected to debut later this fall. Select items will also be available on shopDisney.com.

The EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival is a delicious celebration which runs through Nov. 19, 2022. The festival invites guests to embark on a tasty tour across six continents with a menu of new flavors and sips, along with live entertainment, family activities and more. To experience the festival, guests must have both valid admission and a park reservation for EPCOT on the same date.

Link to Disney Parks Blog Post: https://disneyparks.disney.go.com/blog/2022/07/tiana-inspired-cookware-to-debut-alongside-several-new-epcot-international-food-wine-festival-merchandise-collections/