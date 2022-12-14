Project New Village’s 11th Annual Fannie Lou Hamer Legacy Celebration

It was a feel-good, energetic social mixer, rounded out with dancing, the award presentation, a silent auction, and tasty, clean food prepared and served by local community vendors.

By Voice & Viewpoint Staff Writer

Last Thursday, Project New Village held a celebration to recognize the legacy of Fannie Lou Hamer and her early fight for food equity and social justice. The celebration took place at the Fleet Science Center in Balboa Park and the decorated foyer was jammed packed with many Southeast San Diego supporters of the cause. The organization also unveiled their new Legacy Fund, established in honor of the late Mr. Robert Tambuzi, Project New Village’s first Board of Directors Chairperson,

Project New Village (PNV) is a BIPOC-led, grassroots nonprofit using an equitable food-oriented development (EFOD) model to fight for food justice in Greater Southeastern San Diego.

Emcee’d by PNV’s Managing Director, Diane Moss, the evening featured PNV’s first Legacy Fund honorees who were recognized for their efforts in the fight: Ami Young, Anthony Avalos, Elle Mari, Elneda Shannon, Tito Love, and The San Diego Voice and Viewpoint. A brief edifying presentation on the historic achievements of Fannie Lou Hamer was also shared with the audience.

“The awardees have supported our work and strengthened our capacity to contribute to local and global food justice movement,” Moss said in a statement.

It was a feel-good, energetic social mixer, rounded out with dancing, the award presentation, a silent auction, and tasty, clean food prepared and served by local community vendors.

All event proceeds will support the creation of an equality of food orientated development project in Southeastern San Diego. To take action, make change, and join the cause go to https://projectnewvillage.org.