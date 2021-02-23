Public Forums Set for Finalists in Chancellor’s Search at the San Diego Community College District

Office of Communications and Public Relations, San Diego Community College District

Faculty, classified professionals, administrators, students, and the public will have an opportunity to meet and learn more about the four finalists for the San Diego Community College District’s (SDCCD) next chancellor during virtual open forums scheduled from February 22 through 25.

Finalists are St. Charles (Missouri) Community College President Barbara Kavalier, Ph.D.; Pima (Arizona) Community College Chancellor Lee Lambert, J.D.; San Diego Mesa College President Pamela Luster, Ed.D.; and San Diego College of Continuing Education President Carlos O. Turner Cortez, Ph.D.

Each finalist will take part in two, one-hour forums. All forums will be open and broadcast to the public via Zoom; you do not need to register to attend. Each forum will be able to accommodate up to 1,000 attendees. To ensure as many people can participate as possible, please attend only one forum for each candidate.

Dr. Luster will take part in forums from 9 to 10 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. on Monday, February 22. Here is a link to the event. The webinar ID number is 969 1792 3538.

Dr. Turner Cortez will take part in forums from 9 to 10 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 23. Here is a link to the event. The webinar ID number is 986 2891 7803.

Dr. Kavalier will take part in forums from 9 to 10 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, February 24. Here is a link to the event. The webinar ID is 934 9680 8663.

Mr. Lambert will take part in forums from 9 to 10 a.m. and from 3 to 4 p.m. on Thursday, February 25. Here is a link to the event. The webinar ID is 998 5586 9296.

Each forum will begin with a brief introductory statement by the candidate, followed by a question-and-answer period. Although attendees are strongly encouraged to submit questions in advance to ChancellorSearch@sdccd.edu, questions may also be submitted during the forum via the Zoom Q&A feature. All who participate will be asked to complete a feedback form, which will be collected via an online survey posted on the district’s Chancellor Search webpage. Each survey will close at 10 a.m. the day after each candidate’s forum. Completed online feedback forms will be given to the Board of Trustees for its review.

The SDCCD chancellor is responsible for all operations in a district that is the largest provider of workforce training and education in the region with a $780-million annual budget. The chancellor oversees San Diego City, Mesa, and Miramar colleges, a baccalaureate program at Mesa College, and the San Diego College of Continuing Education; assures that the district is administered in accordance with policies adopted by the Board of Trustees and state and federal regulations; and maintains a close working relationship with the community, K-12 and local higher-education systems, as well as local, state and federal officials.

For more information about the candidates and the chancellor search process, please visit the SDCCD’s Chancellor Search webpage.

As one of the largest of California’s 73 community college districts, the San Diego Community College District serves approximately 100,000 students annually through three two-year colleges and the San Diego College of Continuing Education. The three credit colleges, San Diego City College, San Diego Mesa College, and San Diego Miramar College, offer associate degrees and certificates in occupational programs that prepare students for transfer to four-year colleges and entry-level jobs. Mesa College also offers a bachelor’s degree in Health Information Management. The College of Continuing Education offers noncredit adult education at seven campuses throughout San Diego.