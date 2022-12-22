Publisher’s Christmas Message

Our publisher, Dr. John E. Warren, delivers his Christmas Message, reminding us all of the Reason for the Season. Wishing a Merry Christmas to all from The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint.

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher, San Diego Voice & Viewpoint Newspaper

We pause here from the multitude of issues and crises confronting us on a daily basis to extend our thanks and appreciation for your support during the year 2022. I am sure there were many things you could have done with the time you spent with us. Your support during this time of false news and social media dominating the time and attention of so many has encouraged us to work harder at doing more to improve upon who we are and how we represent you.

I would be remiss if I didn’t take this time to remind all of us that “Jesus is the reason for the season” because according to John 3:16, in the Bible, “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believe in him shall not perish, but have everlasting life..”

The giving of his Son was God’s gift to us and in turn, releases the spirit of giving each year when we celebrate His birthday. The angels appearing to the shepherds on that special night of the birth of Jesus spoke of “peace on earth, goodwill toward men.” Therefore, it’s no accident that a spirit of “peace” and a spirit of “giving” come with the Christmas season.

We extend to you our desire for the blessings of peace and the spirit of giving to reach you, your family, friends, and even the stranger that God puts in your path so that you might be a blessing even as Jesus has been to each of us whether or not we have accepted him. We give thanks for you and your relationship with us as we pray the blessings of the season upon you. Be blessed.

