Publisher’s Message

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher

As we approach this Christmas Holiday, there is much to be thankful for in spite of the Pandemic. We here at the San Diego Voice & Viewpoint newspaper are thankful for having been sustained throughout this crisis so that we might continue to be of service.

We want to ask that you use this time as a true period of reflection as to the meaning of Christmas. We find it in John 3:16 of the Bible: “ God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten son that whosoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.” It is God’s love that makes the giving so special. Let us not forget the message of the Angels to the shepherds watching over their sheep in the fields of Bethlehem that night. It was a message of “ Glory to God in the highest, peace on earth, good will toward men”.

The peace that the angels sang of returns to the earth each Christmas as God honors the time set aside to honor the birth of his son. This Spirit of peace and good will is responsible for all the good we desire to do at this time of year.

Let us not forget, those who don’t believe in him still celebrate him through their gifts and actions. So while many of us mourn our losses, pain and suffering through this pandemic, yet we still have much to be grateful for if we are alive, well, and able to help someone else.

May God Bless all of you, your families, friends, businesses and many efforts during this time, in spite of the pandemic and its tow. Again, we thank you, appreciate you and pray for your well being.

Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher, and Voice & Viewpoint Staff

