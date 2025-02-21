Put Your Money Where Equity Is: NAACP Issues Black Consumer Guide

VOICE & VIEWPOINT NEWSWIRE

“We encourage you to spend your money where you’re respected, support Black-owned businesses, and demand businesses prioritize people over profit,” writes the NAACP in a nationwide announcement of the Black Consumer Advisory issued Feb. 15.

Black consumers have nearly $2 trillion in spending power. As companies nationwide begin an “intentional rollback” of nationwide diversity, equity, and inclusion commitments organizations like the NAACP are calling for consumers to leverage their financial power as a form of economic resistance, a strategy reminiscent of the civil rights movement.

“If corporations want our dollars, they better be ready to do the right thing,” said NAACP President & CEO Derrick Johnson.

DEI policies serve as a broad term for initiatives designed to ensure fair treatment, unbiased hiring, and collaboration among individuals from diverse backgrounds. While these policies vary significantly, they often include anti-discrimination mandates and training programs aimed at fostering inclusive values. Some organizations also appoint dedicated staff or directors to oversee the implementation of DEI efforts.

Here’s a list of the companies that are upholding their DEI policies:

Costco

Apple

Ben & Jerry’s

Delta Airlines

e.l.f. Cosmetics

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Pinterest

Microsoft

Cisco

Goldman Sachs

Ancestry

Mitre

Call to Action

The NAACP Black Consumer Advisory report urges Black consumers to take the following actions in response to these harmful practices:

1. Spend Intentionally: Support businesses and organizations that maintain and expand their DEI commitments and prioritize investment in Black communities.

2. Demand Accountability: Call out corporations that have abandoned DEI initiatives and demand transparency in their practices.

3. Support Black-Owned Businesses: Prioritize Black-owned businesses and service providers in spending decisions.

4. Advocate for Change: Push for policies strengthening supplier diversity, workplace equity, and economic inclusion for Black professionals and entrepreneurs.

5. Stay Informed: Educate yourself and others about corporate rollbacks and their impact on Black communities.

“Together, we can push for meaningful progress and ensure that diversity, equity, and inclusion are prioritized and expanded,” champions the NAACP.

Sign the Black Consumer Pledge to join the fight for an economy that benefits everyone. https://naacp.org/campaigns/black-consumer-advisory

The Voice & Viewpoint will continue to update the list of corporations rolling back and doubling down on their commitment to DEI as this story develops.

Sources: AP News, AFROTECH, NAACP