First Black Woman to be Nominated for 3 Comedy Emmys

Quinta Brunson's hit tv show, 'Abbott Elementary', receives three nominations for outstanding comedy series. This makes Brunson the first Black woman to earn those nominations in the same year in the comedy categories.

By Cori Zaragoza, Staff Writer

Variety has reported that “Abbott Elementary,” the hit television series on ABC, has earned Quinta Brunson three nominations for outstanding comedy series, making her the first Black woman to earn those nominations in the same year in the comedy categories. Brunson is nominated for lead actress in a comedy, outstanding comedy series, and writing for a comedy series. Brunson is also the youngest Black woman to ever be nominated in the comedy acting category, at the age of 32.

Overall, “Abbott Elementary” won a total of seven Emmy nominations. Brunson, who created the show, also stars in its lead role as Janine, a quirky, colorful teacher, who is still figuring out who she is and how she fits into her workplace. The show is shot in a ‘mockumentary’ style, much like shows “The Office,” and “Parks and Recreation,” and has been praised for its witty humor and diverse cast. Only one season has premiered, but a second is already in the works, as stated by ABC.

According to Variety, in the 74 year history of the Emmys’, only one Black woman has ever won in each of the categories of lead actress in a comedy and writing for a comedy series, which went to Isabel Sanford in 1981 for her role in the CBS show, “The Jeffersons,” and Lena Waithe in 2017 for her writing in Netflix’s “Master of None.”

History was made again in 2020 when the first two Black women were nominated for both producing a comedy and for lead actress in a comedy, which went to Tracee Ellis Ross for her role in ABC’s “Black-ish,” and Issa Rae for HBO’s “Insecure,” according to a July article in Variety.

Crying shaking and throwing up has new meaning to me because I real life did all three. Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary. And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby! — quinta brunson (@quintabrunson) July 12, 2022

“Crying, shaking, and throwing up has new meaning to me because in real life I did all three,” shared Brunson in a July 12 tweet. “Still speechless. Congrats to the entire staff and cast of Abbott Elementary. And I want to share this moment with all of the people who watch and love the show. Emmy nominated, baby!”