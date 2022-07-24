Rachel Robinson Honored on 100th Birthday at All-Star Game

Los Angeles Dodgers' manager Dave Roberts, right, greets Rachel Robinson, wife of Jackie Robinson, before a baseball game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles, Friday, April 15, 2022. Baseball's All-Stars gathered on the field before Tuesday night's, July 19, 2022, game at Dodger Stadium to honor Rachel Robinson on her 100th birthday. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Baseball’s All-Stars gathered on the field before Tuesday, July 19, night’s game at Dodger Stadium to honor Rachel Robinson on her 100th birthday.

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts led the tribute to the widow of Jackie Robinson, speaking to the crowd from the infield grass following the Canadian and U.S. national anthems. Players from both teams fanned out across the grass behind him.

“Today’s a special day. It’s Miss Rachel Robinson’s 100th birthday,” Betts said. “So on the count of three, I want everybody here to say: ‘Happy Birthday, Rachel!'”

A banner with a picture of Brooklyn Dodgers baseball player Jackie Robinson is displayed at the exhibit “In the Dugout with Jackie Robinson: An Intimate Portrait of a Baseball Legend” at the Museum of City of New York in New York, Jan. 29, 2019. Already at the forefront on the 75th anniversary of breaking baseball’s color barrier, Jackie Robinson’s life, legacy and impact is honored as part of the 2022 baseball All-Star Game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Rachel Robinson didn’t travel from her home in Connecticut to the game.

“That tribute is probably the thing I’ll remember the most,” Betts said. “It was very special for me to be able to be on the mic and say it.”

A video tribute followed on the hexagonal DodgerVision scoreboards in left and right field after the first inning.

“It was beautiful,” Dodgers shortstop Trea Turner said. “I know she’s really special to this game and so is Jackie.”

Jackie Robinson broke the major league color barrier in 1947 with the Brooklyn Dodgers, who moved to Los Angeles after the 1957 season.

This March 4, 1946, file photo shows Jackie Robinson of the Montreal Royals baseball team, in Sanford, Fla. Already at the forefront on the 75th anniversary of breaking baseball’s color barrier, Jackie Robinson’s life, legacy and impact is honored as part of the 2022 baseball All-Star Game in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Bill Chaplis)

Major League Baseball held a discussion of Robinson’s life on Monday.

From left, Seattle Mariners announcer Dave Sims, former All-Stars Andre Dawson and Tim Raines, Negro Leagues Museum president Bob Kendrick, and retired All-Stars Edwin Jackson and Jimmy Rollins chat after participating in a panel, Monday, July 18. 2022, on the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/ Beth Harris)

Jackie Robinson died in 1972 at age 53 and his No. 42 was retired throughout the major leagues in 1997. There is a statue honoring the Hall of Famer outside Dodger Stadium.

Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington wore a No. 42 jersey when he spoke to the crowd during the pregame ceremonies.

Actor Denzel Washington speaks during a tribute to Jackie Robinson prior top the MLB All-Star baseball game between the National League and National League, Tuesday, July 19, 2022, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

“I give Mookie a lot of respect,” Turner said. “I know he was probably a little nervous for it, especially following that great speech from Denzel. But he did a great job.”

 

 

