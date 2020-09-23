R&B Singer Pamela Rose Hutchinson Passes at 61

Part of the Grammy-Award-winning group, The Emotions, Pamela Rose was one of the four sisters who began as a church group and continued to fame. As the gospel group, the Hutchinson Sunbeams, they performed with the likes of Mahalia Jackson.

Hits from The Emotions include “So I Can Love You”, “The Best Part Of A Love Affair”, “Heart Association”, and “My Honey and Me”.

They also performed the song “Peace Be Still” in the 1973 film Wattstax.

The Emotions have never gone out of style, collaborating with rapper Snoop Dogg on a track called “Life” upon his 2006 album Tha Blue Carpet Treatment and with Terrace Martin on his 2016 Grammy-nominated album, Velvet Portraits.

Pamela passed away on September 18, 2020 at the age of 61. Her family announced her death on September 20th via Facebook.

OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT:

In loving memory, we are saddened to announce the passing of our sister, Pamela Rose Hutchinson,… Posted by The Emotions on Sunday, September 20, 2020