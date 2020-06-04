Reflections on the Declaration of Independence and the Present Protest

By Dr. John E. Warren, Publisher

In rereading the words of the Declaration of Independence from July 4, 1776, it appears that we have not come as far as we thought. The words of that document said in part, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness; That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed; That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it and institute new Government.”

While we are not ready to abolish all government, we can change the people in government. If those people marching and protesting across America would harness that power by converting this protest into voter registration and voter turnout in November; the removal from office of people like Donald Trump as President and his cohorts like the Attorney General as an appointee; if the people marching and protesting in Kentucky would vote out Mitch McConnel who has held the U.S. Senate hostage against everything that this country has stood for by his blocking legislative action and the Impeachment of President Trump, then we will return to our consent being a part of the government.

There have been enough people of voting age demonstrating across this country in the past week to remove from office every right wing racist hiding behind Donald Trump’s MAGA (Make America Great Again). No one has said this better than Terrance Floyd, the Brother of George Floyd, murdered last week by police in Minneapolis. Mr. Floyd said, “We must educate ourselves. We must vote.”

It should be remembered that this President and those who support and vote with him, are counting on protesters getting angry, but not staying angry enough to register and vote. We must realize that former Vice President Joe Biden is no more perfect than all of us, but he is the alternative to four more years of madness and decay for America from within under the leadership of Donald Trump.

In his remarks in Philadelphia on Tuesday, he was more Presidential and committed to the heart and soul of America than Donald Trump in his whole three years in office. Let’s get rid of the provocateurs, continue to protest in peace and prepare to vote in November to truly change government.

