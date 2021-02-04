Regarding the 79th Assembly District’s Special Election Primary

From Taisha Brown, Black Caucus Chair for the California Democratic Party

Due to the nomination of Assembly Member Shirley Weber to the California Secretary of State, a Special Election has been scheduled for the 79th Assembly District. The Special Election Primary will be held on Tuesday, April 6, 2021 and Special General Election (if necessary) on Tuesday, June 8, 2021.

Pursuant to California Democratic Party (CDP) By-Laws and Rules, the CDP Chair is required to call an Endorsing Caucus of 2019-2021 Democratic State Central Committee Members registered to vote in the 79th Assembly District as of 5:00 p.m. of the day of the Governor’s Proclamation of the election, Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Accordingly, this Endorsing Caucus shall come to order on Monday, February 8, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. I have designated CDP Region 20 Director Michelle Krug to conduct this meeting. Please plan to arrive at least 15 minutes prior to the meeting to check in.

CDP ENDORSING CAUCUS INFORMATION – 79th ASSEMBLY DISTRICT

Virtual Endorsing Caucus

Join Link:

https://cadem-org.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIode2urTsoGdRWHAepdx5x8hTEhCdpgW2U Monday, February 8, 2021

Zoom Room Opens: 4:45 p.m.

Meeting Begins: 5:00 p.m.

To participate, you may vote by mail or scan and email your ballot. Your ballot must be received by the Endorsing Caucus Convener prior to the close of balloting (5p.m. on February 8, 2021). Appointing a proxy to represent you is not allowed. If you choose to mail or scan and email your vote-by-mail ballot, the Convener must receive it by 5 p.m., Monday, February 8, 2021. Please mail, or scan and email your ballot to:

Michelle Krug

1830 9th Street

Sacramento, CA 95811

AD79special@cadem.org

619-888-4974

