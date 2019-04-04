By Dr. John E Warren

On April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot and killed in Memphis, Tennessee. On April 4, 1972 the late Congressman Adam Clayton Powell of New York, died of cancer in a Miami, Florida hospital. His death came four years, four months and four days after the death of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. We must remember the death of Dr. King beyond the news clips and the images of cities burning and people rioting. Those actions, while not excusable, were expressions of the pain and anger over the death of Dr. King.

Today, 51 years later, we have a generation that knew not Dr. King nor Congressman Powell. And what is even more tragic is that this generation is so social media addicted that they don’t want to read or hear about anything that is not about them. We must remember Dr. King beyond “I have a dream.” We must remember that he died because of his commitment to our future and life as we now know it. He was in Memphis because of the garbage workers and how two had died because of discrimination and the denial of shelter during an electrical storm. We must remember that he gave away the money from the Nobel Peace Prize and moved into public housing with his family in Chicago at one time, to demonstrate his commitment to equal housing…

