Rep. Peters Issues Statement Following President Biden’s State of the Union Address

Congressman Peters serves the 50th District of California, which covers much of central San Diego County including Rancho Bernardo, Coronado, and large portions of the City of San Diego

Washington, D.C. – Today, Rep. Scott Peters (CA-50) issued the following statement after last night’s State of the Union Address:

“Last night, President Biden stressed that we should ‘get the job done’ after passing monumental legislation like the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. Implementing these laws in a smart and efficient way will improve Americans’ quality of life and maintain our competitive edge on the world stage following COVID-19 related disruptions. The President’s words accurately captured the challenges we face today, and all that we have accomplished when coming together. That’s what we must continue doing: working with—not against—each other. I appreciate President Biden’s message of unity, strength, and optimism for what’s ahead in our country’s future.

“There is much to celebrate under President Biden’s leadership: low unemployment, rebuilding our infrastructure, lower prescription drug prices, and high job creation. Our work continues delivering for the American people.”

Congressman Peters serves the 50th District of California, which covers much of central San Diego County including Rancho Bernardo, Coronado, and large portions of the City of San Diego. He is a member of the House Energy & Commerce Committee and the House Budget Committee. Peters has led some of the most consequential climate bills enacted into law since he joined Congress in 2012, including the USEIT Act and the American Innovation and Manufacturing Leadership Act that became law through a historic energy package in 2020, as well as a resolution to restore robust regulations on methane pollution that was signed into law by President Biden in 2021. The Congressman is a former environmental attorney, City Council President, and Port Commission Chairman.