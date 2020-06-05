Rep. Peters Statement On The Killing Of George Floyd And Civil Protests In San Diego

SAN DIEGO – May 31, 2020 Rep. Scott Peters (CA-52) issued the following statement regarding the devastating murder of George Floyd and the resulting civil unrest that have taken place in San Diego and across the nation:

“The anger over the mistreatment of Black Americans by so many police departments for far too long has built up over decades, and it should come as no surprise that a brutal and cruel murder like that of George Floyd would set that anger aflame. To those protesting today, I want you to know that I hear you. I urge peaceful protests and, in return, I promise to fight for you, and for justice. The Floyd family is in my prayers today, as are all Black Americans hurting and yearning for an America that treats them fairly and justly.

“I have stood with law enforcement my entire career, and I’ll continue to do that because I believe these jobs are vital, the people who them are for the most part good people and we need good young people to sign up for law enforcement careers in the future. But we must demand better of this institution. There is something deeply flawed in our system that has permitted this wrongful treatment and the wrongful deaths of Black Americans to continue. Political leaders can pass new laws, but law enforcement and our entire judicial system must themselves commit to root out the racism that has rendered such mistrust and hatred in our communities. I stand ready to help in any way I can.

“Finally, it has never been more apparent to Americans that we need a President of the United States who can understand and acknowledge our challenges, comfort us in dark times, then unite us and move us forward, together, as a hopeful nation with shared vision and values. It is equally apparent that we don’t have such a President. That makes the challenge for each of us that much greater. Let us rise to meet it.”

