Rev. Al Sharpton to Eulogize Jordan Neely

The specifics of Neely’s funeral, including the time of his wake and service, are still in formation and will be released as soon as possible.

by AmNews Staff Reports, Afro News

Rev. Dr. Johnnie Melvin Green, Jr., Senior Pastor of Mount Neboh Baptist Church in Harlem, through the family of Jordan Neely, has requested Rev. Al Sharpton deliver his eulogy when he is laid to rest on Friday, May 19th.

Green is the longtime pastor for Neely’s family and presided over his mother’s funeral in 2007. The specifics of Neely’s funeral, including the time of his wake and service, are still in formation and will be released as soon as possible.

“I have asked Rev. Sharpton to deliver the eulogy at Jordan’s funeral, at the request and direction of the Neely family. As we face sorrow, pain, and uncertainty in the wake of Jordan’s senseless killing, it is crucial that we come together in the spirit of healing, action, and perseverance. I can think of no one better, no one more equipped to meet this moment with that grace and guidance than Rev. Sharpton.

Details on the arrangements are forthcoming and will be announced.