Levi Patton entered this world on July 17, 1935, to Estella Patton and Toast Patton in Pine Bluff, AR, where he also received his formal education.

Mr. Patton later moved to Kansas City, MO in 1965, where he met Willa Johnson & they married in 1968.

Levi joined Greater Corinthians Baptist Church in 1967, and served as a church Deacon, church treasurer, and was also manager of the gospel group Sacred Singers.

Levi was employed with Ford Motor Company and did General Contracting.

Reverend Patton later moved to Minnesota and resided there for 8 years, where he married his second wife, Sylvia Jean Anderson Patton, before moving to San Diego, CA. Here, he continued contracting work and joined Mt. Erie Baptist Church, where he was Associated Minister. Later on, he became the Associated Pastor at Greater Galilee Baptist Church. Then he became the Pastor.

Rev. Levi Patton went home to be with the Lord on August 15, 2023.

Preceding Levi in death are his parents, brother Jeffery Patton, sister Latasha Patton, stepchildren; Bonnie Davis, Jr Yancy, and Teresa Houston, granddaughter Veronica Yancy Bird, and second wife Sylvia Jean Anderson Patton.

Left to cherish his memories is his daughter Ealisa Beasley of San Diego, stepdaughter Katherine Carter (Kansas City,MO) , grandson Minister Michael L Carter, Jr. (Lynnette of Raytown, MO), granddaughters; Atiyyijah Ramsey (San Diego), Kanetra Graham, Raymore (MO), a host of nephews, nieces, and cousins, Pastor Beard and wife, Pastor Wells and wife, and some great friends.