Right Around the Corner: District 1 Special Primary Election

By Macy Meinhardt, V&V Staff Writer, CA Local News Fellow
Over 370,000 ballots have been sent to registered voters in the county’s first Supervisorial District for the April 8 special primary election. Registered voters should have received their ballots in the mail this week, beginning on Monday, March 10.
The First Supervisorial District includes the cities of Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, National City, and some communities within the City of San Diego, such as Barrio Logan, East Village, Golden Hill, and more. Additionally, District 1 includes the unincorporated areas of Bonita, East Otay Mesa, Lincoln Acres, Sunnyside, and La Presa.
The person elected will fill the district’s vacant seat for the remainder of the current term that ends in January 2029. If no candidate receives a majority vote at the April 8 election, the top two vote-getters will move on to the special general election on July 1. Only those who live in the district can vote in the election.
The move for a special election comes after District 1 Supervisor and Chairwoman Nora Vargas stepped down and vacated her seat for personal safety reasons. The race’s winner will decide the partisan balance of the county’s five-member board, represent the South County area, and help oversee the allocation of the county’s $8 billion budget.
Meet Your Candidates!
Louis Fuentes
- Registered Republican
- President of Air Conditioning Guys, Inc. an international air conditioning company in the Southern California and Baja California Region
- Former Mayor of Calexico, 2008-2009
- Former Chair of Imperial County Board of Supervisors, 2010-2011
Key Endorsements: No endorsements listed.
Priorities: Economic growth, public safety, education, and community health
Learn more about Fuentes HERE
Paloma Aguirre
- Registered Democrat
- Current Mayor of Imperial Beach
- Chairwoman of SD Community Power, the lower-cost, clean-energy alternative to SDG&E
- Former organizer for neglected communities and marine conservationist at local nonprofit WILDCOAST
Key Endorsements: Rep. Mike Levin (CA-49), Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego), National City Mayor Ron Morrison, Local 221 SEIU, San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, San Diego Democratic Party, Planned Parenthood
Priorities: Cost of living, homelessness, crime, and the Tijuana River Sewage Crisis
Learn more about Aguirre HERE
Carolina Chavez
- Registered Democrat
- Current Deputy Mayor of Chula Vista
- Director of Binational Affairs and Public Relations for SIMNSA Health Plan
- Former Chula Vista representative on San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS)
Key Endorsements: Chula Vista Educators, Chula Vista City Councilmember Cesar Fernandez, & Chula Vista City Councilmember Michael Inzunza
Priorities: championing economic prosperity, safe neighborhoods, comprehensive homeless solutions, housing and public health
Learn more about Chavez HERE
Vivian Moreno
- Registered Democrat
- Current City of San Diego Councilmember, District 8
- Chair of the Audit Committee for City of San Diego
- Vice Chair of the Budget and Government Efficiency for the City of San Diego
- Chairs the Otay Mesa Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District Public Financing Authority
Key Endorsements: City of San Diego Councilmembers: Henry Foster, Sean Elo Rivera, Kent Lee, and Joe LaCava, District 4 Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-80), Carpenters Local 619, LIUNA Local 89, Municipal Employee Association, Chula Vista Democratic Club
Learn more about Moreno HERE
John McCann
- Registered Republican
- Current Mayor of Chula Vista
- Former Navy and Iraq veteran
- Small business owner
- Served on the Board of Directors for the South Bay YMCA, the Chula Vista Boys & Girls Club, AYSO youth soccer, and the Bonitafest Committee.
Key Endorsements: District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond, District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson, Senator Brian Jones (R-San Diego), El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, Vista Mayor John Franklin, Deputy Sheriffs Association, San Diego Association of Realtors, Lincoln Club of San Diego, San Diego Asian Americans for Equality, Building Industry Association, Latino American Political Association of California
Priorities: Public safety first, balancing the budget, homelessness, and veteran services
Learn more about McCann HERE
Lincoln Pickard
- Registered Republican
- Associate at Mannatech, a multi-level marketing firm that sells dietary supplements and personal care products
- Former poltical candidate
Key Endorsements: Information not available
Priorities: Offshore drilling to bring gas prices down, removing governmental barriers in housing development, promoting conservative policies on public safety and border security, and advocating for water resource management while criticizing Democratic leadership.
Learn more about Pickard HERE
Elizabeth Efrid
- Affordable energy consultant
- Background in child development and mental health
Key Endorsements: Information not available
Priorities: Investing in sustainable and innovative technologies to solve the Tijuana river sewage crisis, supporting the county’s sanctuary policies, and fighting to secure more resources and funding for the county.
No campaign website was listed for Efrid.