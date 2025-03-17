Right Around the Corner: District 1 Special Primary Election

By Macy Meinhardt, V&V Staff Writer, CA Local News Fellow

Over 370,000 ballots have been sent to registered voters in the county’s first Supervisorial District for the April 8 special primary election. Registered voters should have received their ballots in the mail this week, beginning on Monday, March 10.

The First Supervisorial District includes the cities of Chula Vista, Imperial Beach, National City, and some communities within the City of San Diego, such as Barrio Logan, East Village, Golden Hill, and more. Additionally, District 1 includes the unincorporated areas of Bonita, East Otay Mesa, Lincoln Acres, Sunnyside, and La Presa.

The person elected will fill the district’s vacant seat for the remainder of the current term that ends in January 2029. If no candidate receives a majority vote at the April 8 election, the top two vote-getters will move on to the special general election on July 1. Only those who live in the district can vote in the election.

The move for a special election comes after District 1 Supervisor and Chairwoman Nora Vargas stepped down and vacated her seat for personal safety reasons. The race’s winner will decide the partisan balance of the county’s five-member board, represent the South County area, and help oversee the allocation of the county’s $8 billion budget.

Meet Your Candidates!

Louis Fuentes

Registered Republican

President of Air Conditioning Guys, Inc. an international air conditioning company in the Southern California and Baja California Region

Former Mayor of Calexico, 2008-2009

Former Chair of Imperial County Board of Supervisors, 2010-2011

Key Endorsements: No endorsements listed.

Priorities: Economic growth, public safety, education, and community health

Learn more about Fuentes HERE

Paloma Aguirre

Registered Democrat

Current Mayor of Imperial Beach

Chairwoman of SD Community Power, the lower-cost, clean-energy alternative to SDG&E

Former organizer for neglected communities and marine conservationist at local nonprofit WILDCOAST

Key Endorsements: Rep. Mike Levin (CA-49), Senator Steve Padilla (D-San Diego), National City Mayor Ron Morrison, Local 221 SEIU, San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, San Diego Democratic Party, Planned Parenthood

Priorities: Cost of living, homelessness, crime, and the Tijuana River Sewage Crisis

Learn more about Aguirre HERE

Carolina Chavez

Registered Democrat

Current Deputy Mayor of Chula Vista

Director of Binational Affairs and Public Relations for SIMNSA Health Plan

Former Chula Vista representative on San Diego Metropolitan Transit System (MTS)

Key Endorsements: Chula Vista Educators, Chula Vista City Councilmember Cesar Fernandez, & Chula Vista City Councilmember Michael Inzunza

Priorities: championing economic prosperity, safe neighborhoods, comprehensive homeless solutions, housing and public health

Learn more about Chavez HERE

Vivian Moreno

Registered Democrat

Current City of San Diego Councilmember, District 8

Chair of the Audit Committee for City of San Diego

Vice Chair of the Budget and Government Efficiency for the City of San Diego

Chairs the Otay Mesa Enhanced Infrastructure Financing District Public Financing Authority

Key Endorsements: City of San Diego Councilmembers: Henry Foster, Sean Elo Rivera, Kent Lee, and Joe LaCava, District 4 Supervisor Monica Montgomery Steppe, Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-80), Carpenters Local 619, LIUNA Local 89, Municipal Employee Association, Chula Vista Democratic Club

Learn more about Moreno HERE

John McCann

Registered Republican

Current Mayor of Chula Vista

Former Navy and Iraq veteran

Small business owner

Served on the Board of Directors for the South Bay YMCA, the Chula Vista Boys & Girls Club, AYSO youth soccer, and the Bonitafest Committee.

Key Endorsements: District 5 Supervisor Jim Desmond, District 2 Supervisor Joel Anderson, Senator Brian Jones (R-San Diego), El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells, Vista Mayor John Franklin, Deputy Sheriffs Association, San Diego Association of Realtors, Lincoln Club of San Diego, San Diego Asian Americans for Equality, Building Industry Association, Latino American Political Association of California

Priorities: Public safety first, balancing the budget, homelessness, and veteran services

Learn more about McCann HERE

Lincoln Pickard

Registered Republican

Associate at Mannatech, a multi-level marketing firm that sells dietary supplements and personal care products

Former poltical candidate

Key Endorsements: Information not available

Priorities: Offshore drilling to bring gas prices down, removing governmental barriers in housing development, promoting conservative policies on public safety and border security, and advocating for water resource management while criticizing Democratic leadership.

Learn more about Pickard HERE

Elizabeth Efrid

Affordable energy consultant

Background in child development and mental health

Key Endorsements: Information not available

Priorities: Investing in sustainable and innovative technologies to solve the Tijuana river sewage crisis, supporting the county’s sanctuary policies, and fighting to secure more resources and funding for the county.

No campaign website was listed for Efrid.